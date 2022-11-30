Contentious poster at Tamil Nadu railway station removed after protests against 'Hindi imposition'

After facing protests from commuters and regional political leaders that Southern Railway, headquartered in Chennai, was resorting to imposition of Hindi, the authorities of Tiruppur railway station removed a poster which said 'Sahyog' from the premises on Tuesday.

The issue cropped up after the sign 'Sahyog' in Hindi and the same word in Tamil and English was displayed at the Tiruppur railway station. There were complaints from the commuters that the English and Tamil versions were transliterations of the Hindi word and people could not understand them.

“We know English and Hindi but there are a huge number of people who know only Tamil. The Southern Railway should have written the Tamil meaning of Sahyog in Tamil to help the people. We strongly suspect that there was an intended move to impose Hindi in Tiruppur railway station,” Shanmuganathan, a Tiruppur-based garment exporter, told IANS news agency. “Protests by the local people led the Railways to remove the signage,” he added.