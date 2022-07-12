Control freak, micro-managing, dossier-loving Modi govt manipulating judiciary: Congress

“It is no secret that this control freak, micro-managing, dossier-loving government has been manipulating the judiciary in the following ways:

• It has excessively and selectively delayed judicial appointment proposals to the High Courts and to the Supreme Court, with Justice Akil Kureshi being only one of many such names;

• It has arbitrarily and selectively bifurcated approved judicial appointees’ lists to the higher judiciary to allow some from the original common list to be appointed quickly, while selectively delaying the appointment of others and thereby irreversibly lowering their relative seniority. There is more than one recent example in a leading high court;

• It has created an ambience of fear, trepidation, anxiety and hesitation in the judiciary by misusing government dossiers to make oblique insinuations about judges;

• It has attempted to prevail upon judicial collegiate do punitive transfers of judicial authorities perceived as inconvenient to the ruling dispensation;

• It has attempted illegally and unfairly interfere, whenever it can and whenever it deems necessary as per its, with judges and the judiciary in general and with the legal process in pursuit of its narrow partisan and ideological interests; and

• It has attempted to install in key positions judicial personnel vetted by it and its fellow traveller on impermissible tests of loyalty, ideology and political commitment.”

“In this longlist of manipulative tactics, comes a clear example of interference from Karnataka. A sitting Judge of that Court has unequivocally said: ‘A sitting judge told me that he had received a call from Delhi (name not disclosed). The person from Delhi asked about me, he said. I told him that I am not affiliated to any party. He said the ADGP is from north India and he is powerful,” the HC judge said, adding that a reference was also made by the sitting judge to the transfer of another judge. Justice Sandesh also said he had reported the perceived threat to the authorities concerned. It affects the independence of the judiciary and amounts to interference with the dispensation of justice, he said’,” Singhvi said.