Under the garb of nationalism, BJP is involved in anti-national activities: Congress

Recently it was revealed that Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Talib Hussain Shah, who had been captured in Jammu and Kashmir by the local residents, was a BJP office-bearer there. Before the arrest, he had been planning attacks on the Amarnath Yatra, he said.



He also alleged that Irfan Khan, accused of masterminding the murder of Amravati chemist Umesh Kolhe, has close links with independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana.



Khan is known to have campaigned and sought votes for the Ranas, he added.



However, the Rana couple has earlier denied the allegation of being linked to the chemist murder case accused.



Former BJP leader from Kashmir, Tariq Ahmad Mir, was arrested in 2020 for procuring weapons for Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu. Naveed Babu had previously been arrested with DSP Davinder Singh and accused of supplying weapons to terrorists. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has confirmed that Mir is an associate of Davinder Singh. The truth would have come out had the Davinder Singh inquiry been carried through to its conclusion, but it was halted midway, Kumar claimed.



In 2017, the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested BJP's IT Cell member Dhruv Saxena along with 10 accomplices for spying for the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Directorate, Pakistan's intelligence agency. The spy ring had set up an illegal telephone exchange to facilitate espionage, he said, adding that two years later, Balram Singh, a Bajrang Dal leader from Madhya Pradesh, was arrested in a terror funding case.



In 2017, a special NIA court had sentenced Assam BJP leader Niranjan Hojai to life imprisonment. He was found involved in scam worth Rs 1,000 crore, which were diverted to support a militant group. The funds were to be used to buy weapons and carry out attacks on our security forces, he added.



The BJP also knowingly gave a ticket to Masood Azhar's acolyte Mohammad Farooq Khan to contest the Srinagar municipal election. Khan was previously a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, Kumar charged.