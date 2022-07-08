Congress seeks withdrawal of order allowing national flag import, dubs BJP 'pseudo nationalist'

The BJP government's decision to amend the National Flag Code on the eve of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, " Is another stark reminder that our pseudo-nationalist ruling party has no understanding of our freedom struggle," Kumar alleged.



He said the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha is the only unit licensed to produce khadi national flags and is staring at a closure as a result of this decision.



"The Indian National Congress agrees with the demand of the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha for this amendment to be withdrawn and supports its decision to hold a Dhwaja Satyagraha on July 30, 2022. The Congress fully associates itself at the national and state level with its Dhwaja Satyagraha and urges all nationalist forces to join in," he said.



The Congress leader claimed that the Indian tricolour (tiranga) is a symbol of the nation's freedom and sovereignty and its 'khadi' signifies how the people of India defeated the mighty British Empire using the simple 'charkha', a symbol of self-sufficiency, spiritual humility, national integrity, social equality, communal harmony and ahimsa.



"These values are alien to the BJP and its predecessors who played no role in the freedom movement, in the design of the national flag or in the popularisation of khadi," he alleged.



Kumar said the BJP is inspired by the Hindu Mahasabha that formed coalitions with the Muslim League in Sind, Bengal and the North West Frontier Province to subvert "nationalist forces".