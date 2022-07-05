Congress seeks BJP's response on its alleged links with terrorists

The Congress on Tuesday came down heavily on the BJP over its alleged links with apprehended LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and killers of Kanhaiya Lal whose pictures with BJP leaders were circulated online.



Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress Communication In charge, Pawan Khera sought answers from the BJP.



He said: "Two incidents in the past week have exposed the two-faced BJP. First, we learned that one of the accused in Kanhaiya Lal's horrific murder in Udaipur was a BJP worker. Then it emerged that a captured Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir was not only a BJP office-bearer who had previously been captured in photos with Home Minister Amit Shah but was also planning to attack the Amarnath Yatra."



It is "shocking" that the BJP, a party that loses no opportunity to preach about nationalism, has members and office-bearers who are deeply implicated in violent anti-national activities, he added.