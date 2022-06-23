Core values of Constitution being trampled upon in Modi regime

There are reports, released by Oxfam a few months back, on January 23, 2022 to be exact, that reveal that seventy percent of the national wealth in India is in the hands of select ten per cent. For the rest, it is thirst, hunger and a bleak present.

Dragging themselves towards the end of the road, they find the myth of the promise, the ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’. A mirage with a name under which the government has spelt out its economic policies, offering more concern than succour.

Among the major concerns is data fudging, which shrouds the truth. There are also attempts to force centralisation, destroying the spirit of federalism advocated by the Constitution. Our Constitution declares our country as a ‘Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic’, with a parliamentary form of government which has a federal structure with unitary features. In the last more than half a century, there was not a single moment when these proclamations were challenged.

But now we face it every day. We see sovereignty getting surrendered in the hands of the ten percent. We are placed as a commodity in the market and the value is decided by factors that do not have any allegiance to socialism. In our journey from ‘service to servitude’ as someone famously named it, democracy is mocked at every moment when bulldozers demolish slums, shelters that are homes for those who suffer unemployment, without any source of income despite the promises of jobs in lakhs every year.