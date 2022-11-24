Court in Karnataka issues stay on controversial book on Tipu Sultan

A civil court in Karnataka has passed an injunction to temporarily stay the circulation of Addanda Cariappa’s book Tipu Nija kanasugalu, which claims to reveal the true nature of Tipu Sultan, the erstwhile ruler of Mysore. The book was heavily protested upon its release by several Muslim groups.

The stay comes in the wake of the suit filed by the Chairman of the District Wakf Board Committee, BS Rafiulla, who says that the book is full of historical inaccuracies, does not substantiate any of the claims it makes, and makes inflammatory and derogatory statements against Muslims.