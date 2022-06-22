Covid-19: Delhi govt’s ex-gratia amount given to only 16 families of health workers after 2 years, reveals RTI

After announcing in April 2020 ₹ 1 crore compensation for families of health workers who died handling Covid-19 patients, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has disbursed the sum to only 16 families out of the 50 applications received as on June 2022. Close to 177 healthcare workers died due to Covid-19 in the national capital according to government records.

According to the response under the Right to Information Act, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi stated that they have got 50 applications, of which 27 applications are pending, 6 have been rejected and one has been kept pending due to family dispute. The last cheque was disbursed by the Delhi government on April 30, 2022.

The compensation offered by the Delhi government is in addition to the help announced by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and that under Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna.

This information has come to light in responses to queries sought under the Right to Information Act by a rights activist Kanhaiya Kumar.