CUET adds further to the tyranny of over-centralized, exam-centered ‘education’

A more recent manifestation of following the western model has been to introduce CUET which actually is not such a cute idea at all. CUET ( Common University Entrance Test), following in the footsteps of more technically oriented NEET and JEE, adds further to the burden of never-ending exams in an examination-oriented exams, at the same time devaluing the school and board exams.

Within the parameters of the existing education system with all its distortions, students who worked hard for school and board exams at least had the satisfaction of knowing that this would contribute to their future success and options. Now even this satisfaction, although not denied, has been devalued, yielding place to bigger role for an even narrower, additional system of evaluating, screening and selecting school-leaving students for higher education. The new system narrows the possibility of creative school reform while increasing in a big way the stranglehold of the highly commercialized coaching system which has been relentlessly sucking away the creativity of our educational stream while increasing its inequalities and unequal access. The burden of examination will increase further, and over-centralization will become a big problem.

Earlier as tensions of an exam and competition oriented system increased, an easy way of reducing tensions and increasing happiness without making any basic reform had been sought by more generous marking. While excessive competitiveness still continued to remain a problem even among those who scored in the above 90%-95% category, the high scores helped to create a feel-good factor. It is said that this tendency was also used by some school boards in such a way that the students passing from them had an unfair advantage over others in terms of seeking admission to central universities and other prestigious institutions of higher education. So CUET has been introduced to provide a leveling of opportunities, it has been claimed, but with the previous experience of such exams being dominated by expensive coaching type preparations, the opportunities are likely to reduce further for those from weaker sections. These are likely to be reduced also for schools following somewhat different textbooks and syllabus than the standardizedones. The entire system is getting more and more centralized, with one change contributing to the other.

Even if CUET was to be introduced, more time for debate and consultation could have been allowed, instead of the very hurried introduction this year itself, taking students, parents and even educationists by surprise, increasing uncertainty and tension. If at all CUET is to be considered in the government’s scheme of educational planning, the right time for its introduction would have been next year-2023.