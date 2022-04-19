‘Daddy’ and the daughter

Geeta Gawli, the daughter of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, is currently working on a tell-all book about her father, which is expected to hit the stands later this year.

Arun Gawli was promoted as a ‘Hindu’ don by Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray in the 1990s as against Dawood Ibrahim who was the ‘Muslim’ don who gained much notoriety in the aftermath of the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

Confirming the development in an exclusive interaction with National Herald, Geeta, who is a corporator from Dagdi Chawl, Gawli’s Mumbai headquarters, said that the main focus of the book will be to show how Gawli was as a father.

Growing up amidst all the controversies surrounding her father, Geeta’s childhood can hardly be described as a normal one. However, she insists, Gawli never let her feel cheated out of her childhood.

“For us, he was simply dad. No matter what anyone else says about him, I always remember him as the best father. He cared for me, groomed me,” Geeta, who is the eldest among all her siblings, says. Incidentally, Gawli’s nickname was Daddy among his followers.