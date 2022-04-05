Punjab sets up Anti-Gangster Task Force
In a bid to do away with gangster's network, operating across the state, the AAP-led Punjab government has decided to set up an Anti-Gangster Task Force. State Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while holding a meeting of top police officers of the state directed DGP VK Bhawra to establish a full-fledged Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) headed by ADGP rank officer.
Mann emphasised on the need for eradication of organised crime adding that ensuring law and order in the state is the foremost priority in order to restore people's confidence in the police machinery. He assured of all requisite manpower, latest equipment and information technology besides adequate funds to the police force to break this unholy nexus which has already spread its wings in drug trade and Kabaddi world.
Pointing out further, the Chief Minister said that AGTF would have integrated collection of intelligence, manning and execution of operations, registrations of FIRs, investigation and prosecution on the lines of similar such specialized units in the country. Directing the CPs and SSPs to make coordinated efforts against organised crimes, Bhagwant Mann said that new police stations with state-wide jurisdiction over organised crime would be soon notified with a sole motive to allay the fear from the minds of general public about the terror unleashed by the gangsters.
Mann categorically said that he has already instructed the Jail department to keep strict vigil over the activities of gangsters lodged in various jails in the state and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.
Sharing his personal experience to bring down the crime rate drastically in Sangrur district, Mann said that as MP he took an initiative to install Wi-Fi CCTV cameras connected with the local police stations in the major towns of the district from his MPLAD Fund. “Hi-resolution cameras were installed under this project at a nominal cost which enabled round the clock surveillance and instilled a feeling of security amongst the general public”, said Bhagwant Mann.
Expressing deep concern over several precious lives lost due to fatal road accidents every day, Mann said that over 5500 lives are snuffed out due to these accidents besides nearly 1.5 lakh people sustain injuries on this count. He asked the DGP to come out with a comprehensive proposal to make a separate wing of highway patrolling police dedicated to effectively control the traffic snarls besides ensuring timely medical aid to the accident victims so as to save the human lives. He added that 136 black spots were identified after the demise of renowned TV personality Jaspal Bhatti in a road accident but unfortunately nothing concrete was done on the ground. He also underlined the need to keep a first aid kit in every police vehicle so that any injured on the road could be given the medical assistance.
Bhagwant Mann also asked all the police officers posted in field as well as headquarters to maintain punctuality and discipline so as to win over the trust and confidence of people. He said these qualities would ultimately help the police force to improve its image.
