Punjab sets up Anti-Gangster Task Force

In a bid to do away with gangster's network, operating across the state, the AAP-led Punjab government has decided to set up an Anti-Gangster Task Force. State Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while holding a meeting of top police officers of the state directed DGP VK Bhawra to establish a full-fledged Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) headed by ADGP rank officer.

Mann emphasised on the need for eradication of organised crime adding that ensuring law and order in the state is the foremost priority in order to restore people's confidence in the police machinery. He assured of all requisite manpower, latest equipment and information technology besides adequate funds to the police force to break this unholy nexus which has already spread its wings in drug trade and Kabaddi world.

Pointing out further, the Chief Minister said that AGTF would have integrated collection of intelligence, manning and execution of operations, registrations of FIRs, investigation and prosecution on the lines of similar such specialized units in the country. Directing the CPs and SSPs to make coordinated efforts against organised crimes, Bhagwant Mann said that new police stations with state-wide jurisdiction over organised crime would be soon notified with a sole motive to allay the fear from the minds of general public about the terror unleashed by the gangsters.