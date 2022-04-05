Haryana urges Centre to not take any steps until concerns related to Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966 addressed
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar moved a resolution in the state assembly urging the Centre to not take any steps until all concerns related to the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966 were addressed
Three days after Punjab passed a resolution in the state Vidhan Sabha staking claim over Union Territory Chandigarh to Punjab, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday moved a resolution in the state assembly, on the Chandigarh issue, urging the Centre to not take any steps until all concerns related to the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966 were addressed.
The House also urged the central government to take measures for the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal in compliance with the Supreme Court order.
On April 1, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha had unanimously passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accusing the Centre of trying to upset the balance in the administration of the Union Territory and other common assets.
Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana having a 60:40 share.
"This House notes with concern the resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly of Punjab on 1 April, 2022, recommending that the matter for transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab be taken up with the central government," said the resolution moved by Khattar during the special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh.
Extending support to the Khattar government, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed that the Congress will always stand with the government for the sake of Haryana and its state interests. “Chandigarh should have been given to Haryana. Punjab is our elder brother. Punjab resolution disturbs brotherhood between the two states.” Hooda also raised the issue of the amended Bhakra Beas Management Board rules by the union government.
“We have to be united on it,” Hooda said pointing out that Chandigarh Administrator, who is always from Punjab, should be by rotation from Haryana and Punjab.
Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala sought discussion on the Shah Commission in Haryana Resolution. Chandigarh is and will be Haryana's capital he said.
Chautala also demanded that Kharar and Mohali be given to Haryana along with the other Hindi speaking areas. He also raised the issue of 50 per cent share in Punjab and Haryana High Court and 60:40 share in Panjab University.
Haryana Home Minister, Anil Vij, termed the Punjab’s resolution a political mischief as the government was aware that the promise could not be fulfilled. He said that Punjab was going to be like Sri Lanka soon. Haryana has not been able to get SYL water even after decades.
Vij said that the government must seek financial help from the Centre and not budge till the demands (money for a new capital, SYL and Hindi speaking areas) are met.
Earlier, Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta urged the union government not to take any step that would disturb the balance and harmony between Punjab and Haryana. Gupta also urged the Centre to take steps on the constitution of SYL. He pressed Punjab to take back its Resolution.
The Punjab Vidhan Sabha's resolution was moved by the leader of House and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The House had also implored the Central Government to honor the principles of federalism enshrined in our Constitution and not take any steps which may disturb the balance in the administration of Chandigarh and that of the other common assets like Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).
However, the BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma, vehemently had opposed the resolution while taking part in the deliberations on the resolution and subsequently walked out from the assembly in protest.
Winding up the discussions after taking into consideration the points raised by various members of treasury and opposition benches during one day special sitting of first session of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Bhagwant Mann said his government would exploit all channels by seeking prior appointment from the Centre to call on Prime Minister and Home Minister to mount pressure on the Union Government in order to take their fight for legitimate rights of Punjab to its logical end.
