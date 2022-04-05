Haryana urges Centre to not take any steps until concerns related to Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966 addressed

Three days after Punjab passed a resolution in the state Vidhan Sabha staking claim over Union Territory Chandigarh to Punjab, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday moved a resolution in the state assembly, on the Chandigarh issue, urging the Centre to not take any steps until all concerns related to the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966 were addressed.

The House also urged the central government to take measures for the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

On April 1, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha had unanimously passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accusing the Centre of trying to upset the balance in the administration of the Union Territory and other common assets.

Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana having a 60:40 share.

"This House notes with concern the resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly of Punjab on 1 April, 2022, recommending that the matter for transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab be taken up with the central government," said the resolution moved by Khattar during the special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh.