Damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t, Rahul Gandhi a victim of lies and distortions

Undeniably the BJP and its WhatsApp University have made a huge difference in creating and distorting the public persona of Rahul Gandhi. In any other country or at least in Western democracies they would have been sued and stopped. But in the absence of strong laws and a weak judiciary and with the complicity of the world’s largest party and the world’s largest NGO, the mission has been spectacularly successful.

BJP’s IT Cell has also been very pro-active in using the social media to sustain a vitriolic campaign against Rahul Gandhi based on half-truths, lies and selective phrases and sentences from his public statements. Many video clips mocking RG have been found to be doctored but even after independent fact checkers have pointed them out, there has not been a squeak from the ruling party and the government.

Just search his name on the Internet and it would reveal a degree of obsession with Rahul Gandhi that is fascinating and frightening at the same time. There are endless speculations about his personal life—who is his wife, who is his latest partner and about his latest foreign jaunts.

Even journalists seem to be obsessive about him going abroad, snidely asking if he has a wife or partner hidden abroad or whether he goes for de-addiction and therapy. Last month they asked if he had obtained permission from External Affairs Ministry (MEA) before going to Europe and addressing meetings there. It was pointed out that he needed no permission.