David Dhawan responds on his health issue
David Dhawan was hospitalised earlier this week for health issues. He is now recovering rapidly at home. When I spoke to him, he was in a cheerful mood
David said, “By the grace of God I am home and I am fine.”
This is not the first time that David Dhawan had a health scare. David had a close brush with mortality when he collapsed at Bunty Walia’s wedding reception in December 2012.
Strangely David Dhawan, an immensely popular figure in the film industry, got no help from most of the invitees who one is told, seemed “too shocked to react” to his sudden collapse. The entire restaurant was filled with David’s friends. He’s a very popular guy.
But only Apoorva Lakhia and Kunal Kohli actually came forward to save David from a potentially fatal situation. In fact, David’s wife didn’t even know who Lakhia was. It was Lakhia who picked up David, put him in his car, and then rushed across a one-way street on his feet to let the driver cruise speedily the wrong way to reach the Leelavati hospital fast.
David’s elder son Rohit was in Bali with his wife, and Varun was in Bangkok shooting an ad with Alia Bhatt when his incident happened. Itis after incident that Varun took charge of his father’s physical fitness, controlling his diet and making sure David goes for his morning walks.
Luckily this time when David had a health setback Varun was with his father. The young actor cancelled all his promotional activities for Jugjugg Jeeyo for a few days so could be with his father.