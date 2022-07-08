Decision to reduce time gap for precautionary dose based on economic considerations, not science: Virologists

Virologists have termed the Union Heath Ministry’s decision to reduce the mandated time interval between the second dose of COVID vaccine and the third ‘precautionary dose’ from nine months to six as ad hoc, asserting that it seems to have been guided by economic considerations rather than scientific ones.

Pointing out that the Union government and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) had chosen to call the third vaccine shot as a ‘precautionary dose’ rather than a booster dose, NTAGI member Dr Jaiprakash Muliyil said there was no science behind the decision to reduce the time interval.

“It’s economics. We have a lot of manufactured vaccines waiting to be sold, but the current vaccines work against the first few Coronavirus variants - Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma. The Omicron has all but wiped out the previous Covid-19 strains and is also evolving and mutating quickly,” said Muliyil.

Dr Vineeta Bal, scientist at National Institute of Immunology, said no data-based clinical trial had been held for Indian vaccines to determine whether a precautionary dose was better after a time gap of six months or nine. “So, we are going by history of virology. We know that a two-dose regimen will result in immunity and the infection will slowly go down,” she added.

The government probably decided to ask people to go in the third dose earlier because a new variant is around, she quipped.

It was reported earlier this week by an Israeli expert that a new sub-variant of Omicron BA.2.75, which may be "alarming" in nature, had been detected in about 10 states in the country. However, the Health Ministry is yet to confirm the presence of these variants in the country.

According to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), the first confirmed case of the BA.4 Omicron variant in India was reported from Hyderabad in May this year.

There are different sub-lineages of the Omicron variant — BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, B.4, BA.5, BA.1.1 — but BA.2 is the dominant variant globally due to higher transmissibility.