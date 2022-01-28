Decoding the unrest triggered by the Railway Recruitment Board

In January 2019, the then Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced a ‘bumper recruitment’ of people to fill up 400,000 posts in the Indian Railways. The announcement, barely four months before the General Election, was predictably trumpeted as the world’s ‘first’ such mass recruitment.

This was followed by advertisements calling for applications to fill up 35,000 NTPC (Non-technical Popular Category) posts of Station Masters, Goods Clerks etc. and a little over one lakh posts of ‘Group D’.

Applicants were to submit a fees ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 2,500 with their applications. Special concessional rate of Rs. 250 for each application was allowed for certain categories. With 2.42 crore applications (24 million) pouring in, the Railways collected, claim various estimates, between Rs. 800 to Rs. 1,400 crore from the applicants as examination fees.

The minimum qualification for Group D jobs was non-matriculates while for NTPC it was Intermediate. For both, however, a large number of unemployed graduates and possibly post-graduates also submitted their application.

Railway Reruitment Board conducted Preliminary examinations for NTPC between December 2020 and April 2021, with some of the examinations coinciding with the second wave of the pandemic. The results were finally declared on January 14-15, 2022, triggering protests.