Delhi: AIIMS nurses on indefinite strike over suspension of union's president, Harish Kajla

The main OT nursing staff had been requesting the change in timings for a year, but on Friday, April 22, they got together to demand that administration finally take a decision. On Saturday, April 23, the medical AIIMS superintendent spoke to the union and agreed to change the timings. Soon after the meeting, several of the nurses in the main OT got a notice demanding an explanation as to why they stopped work on Friday. Some were served the notice on Monday and Kajla was suspended.

The Resident Doctors Association claimed that on Saturday, there was a dispute between Kajla and a resident doctor. The doctors alleged that Kajla was rude to the resident doctor. The Association of Resident Doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, wrote on social media, “Doctors and nurses have worked together in harmony, with mutual respect, to bring AIIMS to new heights. Without good nursing care, the holistic treatment of patients can't be imagined. Voice of RDA AIIMS is not against any person or union, but against this unjust behaviour.”

The nurses allege that the resident doctor, who was also the on-duty officer, is too junior to be sent to them. “Sending a resident doctor, who has no authority or administrative powers, to resolve long-standing issues is disrespecting nurses like us. The resident doctor wanted to act like our boss,” said a senior nurse, who did not want to be identified.