Delhi Assembly’s first Secretary says AAP has reduced it to a laughing stock

Few are aware of the hard work and pain that were involved in making Delhi Assembly give voice to the people of Delhi. But the present AAP regime has made Delhi Assembly a laughing stock.

It was in 1993 that Parliament amended Article 239 of the Constitution of India and laid down provisions for a council of ministers and an Assembly for Delhi. While amending the said Article Parliament ensured that Delhi would have an Assembly of 70 members but will have no jurisdiction over four subjects. The four subjects were land, Police, law and order and services.

To be more precise on Services it needs to be cleared that services concerned with Union Territories do not have separate services. People serving in Union territories are deemed to be in the service of the Union of India.

After this amendment, elections were held in Delhi and in 1993 BJP, under the leadership of Madan Lal Khurana, won and took charge. The government was formed but there was not much about the authority and functioning of the Chief Minister, Council of Ministers, Speaker, LG etc. The Assembly secretariat was also new.

Khurana summoned the first session of the Assembly for 19 days, and this session was a total failure because it was too long and everyone was new with not much clarity. The new Legislative Assembly had not even framed its rules.

Chief Minister M L Khurana and the then Speaker Charti Lal Goel called on Shivraj Patil, then Speaker of the Lok Sabha, and requested for an officer to deal with the situation. Shivraj Patil conveyed that they had to just name the officer and the officer would be transferred to the Delhi Government. The two gave my name and Shivraj Patil permitted me to join as Secretary of Delhi Assembly.

The biggest and real challenge for me was to frame rules which would be useful and practical for the people of Delhi. Delhi Assembly is very different from other state Assemblies of the country as all the other assemblies have the power to frame laws on all subjects on the state and concurrent lists. In Delhi four major subjects, directly connected to people of the state, do not fall under the purview of the State Assembly, which has no power over land, police, law & order and Services.

Rajniwas, the LG’s secretariat, insisted that rules be framed immediately. I conveyed to the Rajniwas that while power is divided between the LG and the Government of Delhi, power over land, police and law & order and Services etc. vested with the LG. I also conveyed that the Council of Ministers would inform every decision taken to the LG.