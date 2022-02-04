Reality Check: Delhi is neither better nor safer since 2013 when Kejriwal became CM

Even by Delhi standards, January witnessed a severe cold wave, abetted by record rainfall. While Delhi Government boasts of over 300 shelter homes, hordes of homeless people could be seen asleep at night in the open all over the city. The Centre for Holistic Development, an NGO, wrote to the government stating that 172 homeless destitutes had died of cold in less than a month.

CHD claimed to have drawn the attention of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in earlier years too and urged for more shelter homes. But Delhi Government paid no attention, claiming that all was well.

Indeed, in Arvind Kejriwal’s world view, Delhi Government is the best, the most honest, people-friendly and the most competent among the states. Its agencies have all been doing ‘excellent’ work. Women in the national capital may not feel safer than they felt in 2012 but Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal received last year the third three-year extension for, yes, excellent work.

Kejriwal also boasts of Delhi having the most number of CCTV cameras per square kilometre. But while sceptics have questioned his claim of having installed 2.75 lakh cameras, they do not seem to have made women safer. And while Kejriwal made bus travel free for women, the fleet of DTC buses has depleted and the few buses that are on the road rarely stop to pick up women.

Replies to RTI applications have revealed that Delhi Government actually shut down 16 government schools since 2015, failed to open even a single government college against the promise of 20 made in 2015, and has only 16,000 TGTs (Trained Graduate Teachers) as against the sanctioned posts of 34,000.

Delhi Government’s annual exercises to control air pollution has long been a joke. He blamed stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana for air pollution in Delhi, then introduced bio-decomposers with much fanfare. It then shifted its focus to allowing ‘odd & even’ numbered cars on alternate days to check pollution. And finally, when nothing worked, put up three smog towers last year, claiming that fans would suck polluted air from the atmosphere and release clean air below. Not much has been heard about the smog towers since then.

AAP is accused of showing off a dozen schools and mohalla clinics to diplomats, media and dignitaries while most of them have declined.

The Delhi chief minister has invested heavily in advertising and in the media, not unlike Narendra Modi. And like the Modi’s Union government, the Delhi Government is not averse to wielding the carrot and the stick.

Unlike Modi, Kejriwal attends Town Hall meetings, gives interviews to media and reporters of his choice and seemingly answers questions. But quite remarkably, for a politician who has been slapped, abused and at whom slippers were thrown in the past, he is rarely asked any inconvenient question.

Chief Minister of Delhi since 2013, Kejriwal has not been able to generate employment for the youth. Nor does he pay women in Delhi Rs.1,000 every month; or insurance premium for lawyers or medical oxygen to patients. Has he been successful in fighting drugs in Delhi? While the jury is still out on that one, he has turned Delhi into a haven for liquor, raising the number of liquor outlets and handing over retail liquor sale to a handful big private cartels.