Delhi: Bulldozer politics aimed at winning MCD elections, says Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary

In order to win the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections which are expected to be held by the end of this year, BJP has devised bulldozer politics, said Delhi Pradesh Congress chief Anil Chaudhary.

In many areas, especially Muslim dominated areas such as Jahangirpuri, Shaheen Bagh, Madanpur Khadar, the BJP led MCDs have recently been carrying out demolition drive against alleged encroachment .

Talking To NH, Chaudhary, who started his political career with the student wing of the grand old party -NSUI, opined that the local body elections were withheld “because BJP was not confident of winning the polls”.