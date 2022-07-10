Delhi govt has spent Rs 1.44 crore on 'Aam Aadmi' CM Kejriwal's cars, reveals RTI reply

Arvind Kejriwal, the man who drew a lot of attention in the run-up to the 2013 Delhi elections for his down-to-earth demeanour, the modest blue Wagon R he rode in, and for seemingly walking the Aam Aadmi talk, has had a change of heart, it seems.

A recent response sought under the Right To Information Act has revealed that the Delhi state government has spent (hold your breath) Rs 1.44 crore since 2014 to buy vehicles for the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. And for his devoted second-in-command, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, close to Rs 45 lakh has been spent.

Kejriwal has been seen as recently as April 2022 in a Rs 36 lakh-costing MG Gloster and before that in a Toyota Innova and in a Mahindra Alturas G4, which too cost upwards of Rs 32 lakh. He has been seen in two different Toyota Innova models. In 2015 too, Kejriwal had reportedly refused to take an official car.