Delhi HC on Sharjeel Imam: Compelling reason required for pre-conviction detention of person

Questioning the denial of bail by a trial court to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam for alleged provocative speeches during the anti-CAA protests, the Delhi High Court said compelling reasons are required for pre-conviction detention of a person. The HC asked the police why he shouldn’t be granted bail.

A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Anoop Kumar Mendiratta questioned why the trial court judge hadn’t dealt with anything. “All these offences are less than seven years (punishment). We are asking you (police) why he should not be enlarged on bail? Is he at flight risk? Will he tamper with evidence? Who are the witnesses?” they asked.

The division bench said the court “is loath” to permit detention in the absence of compelling circumstances prior to the conviction: “Convict a man and sentence him is a different matter but for pre-conviction detention, there have to be compelling reasons for us to detain. We don’t know how long this trial will take.”

The special public prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for Delhi Police, told the court that Imam has been charged with Section 124A (punishment for sedition) of the Indian Penal Code, which entails life imprisonment, the court said that sedition requires specific calls for violence, and that this issue has been dealt with by constitutional courts long ago.