Lawyer activist Sudha Bhardwaj on the time spent with women in prison

Legal aid is a right guaranteed by the Constitution but it is virtually nonexistent and ineffective, recalls the lawyer-activist, who spent three years in jail as an accused in the Bhima Koregaon conspiracy case. Many inmates cannot follow the language and are not even aware of the name of their lawyer despite having signed the Vakalatnama. The judiciary needs to take a good, hard look at those who are in ‘judicial custody’.

I have been a lawyer for 16 to 17 years, representing contract workers, farmers or tribals who lost their land or jobs. So, yes, it was a bit strange to suddenly see myself on the other side as a criminal.

The first experience one has in prison is being stripped of your dignity. When I was taken to Yerwada jail, it was evening. I was asked to go to a room and strip. I was no longer a woman, a lawyer or a human being. I was just prisoner number 167. I was handed over a ghongri and chadar, an aluminium plate, mug and a bowl– and sent to the barracks.

In prison they also address you very ‘lovingly’ (laughs). It does come as a shock. You also lose your privacy. In Yerwada jail, where we were in the death row, it was not an issue. But in Byculla, each cell had a capacity to hold 35 inmates but 56 of us were crammed in. Each one was so close to the other that if you so much as turned to one side, you could disturb someone’s sleep. If you snored, you might upset others. We had four bathrooms between all of us. Suddenly there was no concept of any wall, any privacy, as everything is shared.

Because there are no walls, because there is nowhere to hide, you have to look everything in the face. What kept me going was that I was among the more fortunate. I had good lawyers, I had very dear friends, people of my union, my colleagues, all trying very hard to get me out. I had also my daughter outside.

Some of the other prisoners were abandoned by their families. They didn’t know their lawyers’ name even after signing the vakalatnama. I had no time to feel miserable with far more miserable people around me. So, I decided to try and help them. I have provided more legal aid in the three years I spent in prison than I have in the last 16 years. I would constantly be writing applications. I became the arzi wali aunty. Word went around that if you wanted an application written, you go to this person.

I also learnt a lot about the criminal justice system. The biggest take away for me was that though the Constitution mandates legal aid, due to which all these legal service authorities are created, legal aid is barely effective. We are allowing miscarriage of justice to happen. That is why I would really like to do something to help strengthen the Legal Aid system.

Prisons themselves are not medieval. Prisoners clean the prisons themselves, so they keep them fairly clean, cleaner than police lock ups, unless there is a water crisis, which is quite frequent.

The problem is with the attitude of jail authorities. They seem to believe that their job is to open the cells, count the people, give them food and lock them up again. If that is what they think is their basic task, then not surprisingly they treat inmates like animals, herding them, counting them, taking them out and feeding them.

But if prisons are seen as reformative institutions, then they should be more concerned about what these women do during 24 hours in the prison. Are they reading? Are they studying? Are they agonizing over something? Do they need counselling? What will they do when they go out? Are they learning a new skill?