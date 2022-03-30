Delhi model under scanner

Now that the Aam Admi Party has formed a government in neighbouring Punjab, Delhiites are going to be very harsh on Kejriwal because comparisons are going to be made.

The double standards between the promises made by the Aam Admi Party in Punjab and its priorities in Delhi where it has been ruling for seven years has already been highlighted during the Punjab elections but now that the people have given a massive mandate to the party the impact of this double-faced party could have been evident in the now postponed MCD elections.

Kejriwal has gone to Supreme Court and claimed that its earlier survey showed it was going to capture 250 out of 272 seats which will now cross 260 seats because of the Delhi model.

But what precisely is the Delhi Model, if there is one?

Talking to National Herald, senior Congress leader Hari Shankar Gupta says,”What is the Delhi model? If you are talking about the freebies like Rs.1000 in every woman’s account or cheaper electricity and water, every political party promised freebies in the recent elections to five state assemblies.”

He said that if there was a specific Delhi model it was the new liquor policy of Kejriwal which had opened up residential areas to the menace of easy accessibility of liquor in five-star style to the accompaniment of DJ.