Delhi musings: AK’s neglect of ad-hoc DU teachers & PM’s photo-ops

Our man AK and his team have been shouting from roof-tops about their achievements in the education sector in Delhi. Now we hear that Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, DDUC, which is fully funded by the Delhi Government, has not paid its staff salaries.

This highlights the callous approach of the Delhi Government on ground while the Aam Aadmi Party’s propaganda machine has been claiming just the opposite.

It has been reported that now even the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has taken up the matter with the Vice Chancellor. The Association has shown concern on how those 12 colleges of University of Delhi, funded by Delhi Government, are perpetually short of funds to pay salaries and other allowances to the teachers and employees due to non-release of funds by Delhi Government.

Wonder if the Aam Aadmi Party will like delegations from other states such as Punjab, Tamil Nadu or even Kerala to visit and interact with the staff of any of these 12 colleges? That would be fun, no?

***

The DUTA, however, seems to be barking up the wrong tree. The University’s antipathy to the teaching fraternity is obvious from the circular it sent out where it wants to ensure that the teaching-learning workload of all permanent faculty members adheres to the provisions of the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.