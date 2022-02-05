Delhi Musings: Central Visa costs soar as Delhi University focuses on more research on the cow

It is not just the prices of fuel that keep shooting up under the current dispensation. The cost of construction of the new parliament building under the ill-timed Central Vista Project has gone up too.

This ‘crown jewel’...oops that may not be an appropriate expression here - so let’s settle for ‘flagship’. The budgeted cost of this flagship of the Central Vista Project was Rs. 977 crore and it will now escalate by another Rs. 282 crores. And no, it is not on account of any delays – the costs simply went up.

Only those Dilliwallahs who understood why petrol prices in Delhi touched Rs. 106.19 per litre last year are the ones who have comprehended this cost escalation without an iota of doubt. The rest didn’t fathom a thing then and nor do they interpret a thing now.

Hope folks at least comprehend that all the Central Vista Project and the subsequent cost escalations are funded by the national exchequer to which they contribute by way of taxes. While Dilliwallahs struggle to put the pieces of this jig-saw puzzle together they at least get this much that once completed, the Central Vista will be ‘gifted’ to them with a lot of pomp and show. And that they would be expected to express gratitude for a gift that they didn’t want in the first place and that it was funded from their own pocket plus that of their brethren elsewhere in the country.

Comprehension, genuinely, seems to be a difficult thing to do now-a-days. Take the case of our educationists. University professors are finding it difficult to understand the haste with which Delhi University is attempting to implement the new curriculum framework for undergraduate courses under the National Education Policy.