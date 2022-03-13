Delhi Musings: Did you win a dinner with AK?

We are living through times where the axiom ‘power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely’ seems to be the only way to describe conduct of our elected representatives. The manner in which these power-hungry people camouflage their greed as their ‘desire to serve people’ is astonishing and manifestation of the lowest levels of morality.

Political greed, in any case, is a bottomless pit. All this becomes even more obnoxious when political leaders start manipulating voters and make them tools of their campaign.

When our man AK requested people of Delhi to make videos and share them with their friends and relatives in the five states which went to elections recently, he was manipulating voters. All this nudging and cajoling of Dilliwallahs was directed towards influencing folks in those states to vote for his party. He prodded them to talk about what they like about the work done by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. They were then asked to appeal to their friends and relatives to vote for his party in their respective states.