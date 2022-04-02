Delhi Musings: Lessons in stand-up comedy go awry

The Aam Aadmi Party now has a man who originally made a name for himself as a stand-up comedian saddled as the Chief Minister of Punjab. The ‘Mann’ also dabbled in Punjabi films. Not only did he act in some but he also wrote dialogues for a film or two.

Yes, from writing dialogues for Moga to Melbourne Via Chandigarh, Mann has surely come a long way scripting his journey with AAP - a journey that could be termed as ‘Sangrur to Chandigarh via Delhi’. The man has been working at it ever since he won the Lok Sabha seat from Sangrur in 2014 on an AAP ticket.

Campaigning in India for winning elections is a tough ordeal that politicians have to go through. The dusty and rough terrain of the country takes its toll too and some politicians work so hard during campaigning that they need to rest for their entire tenure to recoup after winning these elections.

Campaigning also means hitting the road together with your leadership team and that provides an opportunity to learn from each other. Bhagwant Mann seems to have picked up the manipulative art of symbolism for political brownie points from his national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. This was apparent when he chose the village of martyr Bhagat Singh for his swearing in as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

What did our man AK learn from Mann? This intriguing question got answered when the Delhi Chief Minister got up to speak on in the Delhi Assembly on the controversial film The Kashmir Files. Mann presumably taught Kejriwal a few tricks of stand-up comedy. Just like a stand-up comic roasts and takes a dig at people in a jovial way, Kejriwal’s speech was all about mocking BJP leaders for ‘promoting’ The Kashmir Files.

Not only did he ridicule the decision of some state governments to make the film tax free – he lampooned the BJP members in the house for having being ‘used’ by their high command to promote the film. His MLAs joined him by laughing and thumping desks at all his ‘jibes’ in a manner quite similar to that pre-recorded laughter track in TV shows of below par stand-up comics.