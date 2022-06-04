Delhi Musings: skip chai, students, but pay for liquid nitrogen

Delhi University (DU) has a weird sense of both budgeting and timing. While it has loosened its purse strings to celebrate its centenary year, the University Science Instrumentation Centre (USIC) has drawn out a list of charges for instruments and other stuff that research scholars and students in the departments of physics, chemistry, botany and zoology need to use.

A ‘rate card’ has been handed over to the students who are obviously upset. These students often can’t buy a samosa and chai without availing a lenient credit facility from a Khan Tea Stall at Patel Chest or at the Sudama Tea Stall but they are expected to pay for liquid nitrogen!

DU receives funds from multiple sources including a corpus from University Grants Commission (UGC) and monetary allocations under the Institution of Eminence scheme among others. The USIC itself is a beneficiary of an Indo-Japanese grant-in-aid. The students, therefore, are curious to know why these funds are not being used to cover their laboratory expenses.

Imagine if CV Raman was enrolled in DU and was made to pay for use of spectrometers! Chances are that he would have chucked up his research on scattering of photons and moved to Liberal Arts. The Raman’s Effect would then have been on the quantum of deshbhakti infused among students who enrolled for courses such as Entire Political Science or the probability of a raid by ED on persons who are critical of the ruling dispensation.