Delhi Police has retracted statement linking VHP, Bajrang Dal to Jahangirpuri violence: Report
“The police made a big blunder by filing FIR against members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal,” VHP’s national spokesperson Vinod Bansal was quoted as saying by a news agency
The Delhi police has retracted a statement linking RSS affiliates Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal with the communal clashes which broke out in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16, a report by Deccan Herald has said.
According to the report, VHP and the Bajrang Dal were mentioned by the police in the first FIR for not seeking permission to take out the procession which resulted in communal clashes. However, within hours, the names of the right-wing organizations were retracted by the Delhi Police, it contends.
News agency PTI also reported that Delhi Police arrested VHP activist Prem Sharma in connection with the violence after the first FIR was lodged. He was, however, let off after questioning.
When asked, the police said that Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) is a bailable offence and the person had joined the investigation.
Meanwhile, after Sharma’s questioning, VHP warned that it will launch a battle against Delhi Police.
“The VHP will launch a battle if they try to lodge a false case or pick up any of our activists,” the group’s national spokesperson Vinod Bansal told PTI.
Bansal dismissed the police statement and added, “Seems police had bowed down before jihadis”.
The police “made a big blunder” by filing FIR against members of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal, he added.
On April 16, three processions were organised by the VHP and Bajrang Dal to commemorate Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri area of North-West Delhi.
Locals claimed that those who took part in the rally were armed. People belonging to the right-wing organizations can be seen shouting objectionable slogans and wielding weapons like swords, lathis and pistols in videos which appeared on social media.
To quell the tension, police have reached out to both communities and held ‘Aman committee’ meetings with residents of the district at various police stations.
“Police officials reached out to communities and appealed to maintain peace and harmony at all times”, the police said.
