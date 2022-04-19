Delhi Police has retracted statement linking VHP, Bajrang Dal to Jahangirpuri violence: Report

The Delhi police has retracted a statement linking RSS affiliates Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal with the communal clashes which broke out in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16, a report by Deccan Herald has said.

According to the report, VHP and the Bajrang Dal were mentioned by the police in the first FIR for not seeking permission to take out the procession which resulted in communal clashes. However, within hours, the names of the right-wing organizations were retracted by the Delhi Police, it contends.

News agency PTI also reported that Delhi Police arrested VHP activist Prem Sharma in connection with the violence after the first FIR was lodged. He was, however, let off after questioning.