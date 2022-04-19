Jahangirpuri violence: New CCTV footage of 'rioters' surfaces
In the latest development in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi, new CCTV footage has surfaced in which the alleged rioters can be seen gathering sticks
In the latest development in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi, new CCTV footage has surfaced in which the alleged rioters can be seen gathering sticks. This footage is said to be of the night of April 15.
Sources claim that as per the new footage the rioters had planned the violence in advance.
The police is checking the authenticity of the footage.
"In the CCTV footage five to six persons could be seen. They are gathering sticks. We will try to ascertain their identities," said the source.
The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police is investigating the incident. They have arrested more than two dozen persons and recorded the statements of more than a hundred persons including police personnel.
Paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area to avoid further incidents.
