Jahangirpuri violence: A media house's sting operation reveals the truth

In a sting operation conducted by India Today, where the media house’s reporters talked to eyewitnesses with hidden cameras, a participant in Saturday’s Shobha Yatra march allegedly confessed to provoking the riots in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

Karan, who marched in the Hanuman Jayanti procession, admitted that the Shobha Yatra stopped outside the Jahangirpuri mosque compound, raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram and even admitted to pelting stones.

India Today quoted Karan as saying, “We stopped outside the mosque. There shouldn’t be any objection to saying Jai Shri Ram there. Why hurl stones?”