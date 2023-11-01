Delhi riots: Bail plea of Sharjeel Imam, others to be re-heard as judge moves

The bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and other accused persons in connection with the Delhi riots conspiracy case in Delhi High Court will have to be reheard because the judge who had reserved the case for judgement has been elevated as chief justice of Manipur High Court. The bail pleas have been listed for hearing separately on different dates starting 15 January.

Bail pleas were filed by Imam, Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shadab Ahmed, Athar Khan, Shifa ur Rehman and Salim Khan. Delhi Police’s appeal seeking cancellation of bail granted to the accused and ex-Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan will also be heard by the bench.

A division bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Shailender Kaur will begin hearing the appeals from January 2024 in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots in Delhi.