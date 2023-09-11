Delhi court reserves judgement on Sharjeel Imam's plea seeking statutory bail in sedition case

A Delhi court on Monday reserved order on plea of Sharjeel Imam, a key figure in a case involving alleged inflammatory speeches made against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), seeking statutory bail.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of the Karkardooma Courts heard the arguments and listed the case for the pronouncement of order on September 25.

Imam, who was booked under FIR 22 of 2020 by Delhi Police's Special Branch, was initially registered for the offence of sedition.

Later, Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was invoked.

He has been in custody since January 28, 2020, and his argument is centred around the claim that he has completed half of the maximum seven-year punishment prescribed under Section 13 of the UAPA.