Delhi: Traffic jams, waterlogging return with monsoon; waterlogging in Pragati Maidan tunnel belies PWD claims

Delhi welcomed the first monsoon showers on Thursday morning which provided much-needed respite from the oppressive heat.

The India Meteorological Department said the southwest monsoon further advanced into Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmiri, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on June 30.

"The northern limit of monsoon now passes through Deesa, Ratlam, Tonk, Sikar, Rohtak, Pathankot," it said.

The southwest monsoon usually arrives in the national capital on June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

Most parts of the capital reported a good spell of rain.

The showers, however, brought the familiar sight of snaking lines of vehicles stuck on waterlogged roads for interminable minutes.

Many officer-goers reported late for office and several people posted their plight through videos and photographs on social media, some seeking help from police.

"Movement of traffic has been restricted at railway underpass Pul Prahladpur. Both the carriageways are closed due to waterlogging," the traffic police said.

Several parts of Delhi like ITO, Barapullah, Ring Road and the capital borders, specially Delhi-Noida border, Chilla Border, UP Gate, Delhi-Gurugram road experienced heavy traffic as rains lashed the national capital.