Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath today
The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter this morning asking people to avoid certain roads since those routes might oversee heavy traffic on Tuesday, in light of special arrangements made by the authorities.
The first tweet asked Delhiites to “avoid SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Gurgaon road between 1045 hrs & 1115 hrs”.
In another tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police advised people to avoid “Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs”.
According to India Today, advisories were also issued for commuters to avoid “Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh” areas. The Delhi Traffic Police had issued a similar advisory yesterday since the grand-old party had declared a march from AICC headquarters to the ED office in New Delhi.
