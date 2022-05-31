Demand of caste census raised in UP

As the Bihar government has decided to go ahead with caste census, the demand for the same has been raised in Uttar Pradesh with Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav taking the lead alleging that the BJP is only interested in votes of the SCs and OBCs and not in their welfare.

The issue was raised during a debate in Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha when Akhilesh Yadav, who is Leader of Opposition in the House, demanded that let there be caste-based census. Every caste be given its due share in power structure as per their share in population, he said.

“The state government has data and information about everything but we do not have the same information about our own people. Let’s finish this dispute forever,” Yadav said in his speech.

He said the government has the data about PM Kisan Samman Yojna when it claims that 2.47 crore farmers are the beneficiaries of this scheme. The government also has data of almost entire population who are beneficiaries of different government schemes. “Why the government is silent on having data on population and wary of conducting caste census,” he said.