Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case

Ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad has returned to his home turf Bihar, amid escalating political temperatures over issues of caste census, the Rajya Sabha biennial polls and the CBI registering yet another corruption case against the septuagenarian.

Prasad arrived in Patna along with eldest daughter Misa Bharti, at whose Delhi residence he had stayed since his release on bail granted last month by the Jharkhand High Court in fodder scam cases.

A huge throng of RJD supporters was present at the airport to welcome the otherwise flamboyant leader, who appeared morose, on a wheelchair with a mask on his face.

The former Bihar chief minister was taken straight to his car in which he was driven to the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, much to the disappointment of waiting journalists.

Prasad's arrival in Patna from Delhi on Wednesday coincided with that of RCP Singh, Union minister and senior leader of the JD(U) controlled by the former's arch rival Nitish Kumar, the current chief minister.