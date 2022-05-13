Democratic spirit within the Congress is what the Udaipur conclave signifies

The ‘Chintan Shivir’ being organised by the Indian National Congress (INC) at Udaipur between May 13 and May 15, 2022 has generated much enthusiasm within the party. In the past such conclaves have been useful in assessing our strength and weaknesses, address new challenges and in coming up with fresh strategies. Conclaves at Panchmarhi and Shimla paved the way for the formation of the UPA, which won the general elections in 2004 and 2009.

The party has had a long tradition of holding such special conclaves involving leaders and workers besides the usual meetings of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to discuss organisational issues.

A special session of select leaders was first held in 1956 at Narora in UP. This was presided over by U.N. Dhebar. The then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru attended it for two full days to brief party leaders and address apprehensions and misundertandings over government policies and burning issues of the day.

Results of elections held for the five state assemblies in March this year were disappointing for the party. Discussions and post-mortems have already taken place within the party about our failure in effectively communicating the misgovernance by BJP-led state governments of UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. In Punjab the party’s decision to change the leader failed to counter the strong anti-incumbency. The session at Udaipur is meant to carry forward the discussions and evolve by consensus a strategy for the elections to be held between now and 2024.

The Congress President has formed six coordination panels. The panel on political affairs is headed by me. Shri Salman Khurshid heads the panel on social justice and empowerment while Shri P. Chidambaram heads the panel on economic affairs. The panel on agriculture and farmers is headed by Shri Bhupinder Hooda, former chief minister of Haryana, while the panel on the organisation is headed by Shri Mukul Wasnik. The panel on Youth Empowerment is headed by our young colleague Amrinder Singh Warring.

Each of these panels comprises nine members. The panels are expected to come up with a set of recommendations. A summary of these recommendations will be presented at Udaipur. We are all hopeful that the three-day session will not only deliberate on the various social and political challenges facing the country but also help come up with ideas to strengthen the party organisation.

BJP Government at the Centre headed by Narendra Modi is about to complete three years of its second term in office. By now the glaring failures of this government in dealing with the economy and the pandemic are internationally known. But despite its failures on multiple fronts, BJP has been winning elections by polarising voters and dividing the polity on religious and communal lines. The ruling party has done nothing to curb the increasing crescendo of hate speech— which should have been a priority of any responsible government—but has been lending its tacit support to hate mongers. Creating tension in society, promoting communal dog whistles and fear-mongering have helped them reap political dividend.

While the Congress has been raising people’s issues, about rising prices and poor remuneration to farmers, they seem to resonate with the people less. Large sections of our population appear to have succumbed to majoritarianism and communal rhetoric. It is a dangerous trend and it has become necessary to stop this madness spreading like a plague.