Demolition of houses belonging to Muslim community patently illegal: NGO Jan Hastakshep

“That the bulldozers have followed close behind the issuing of notice for removal of 'illegal construction’, circumventing any obligation of producing evidence of illegality in any court of law, clearly exposes the true intent of the BJP government. In the garb of taking action against alleged ‘Illegality’ the Yogi Adityanath government actually seems to be taking revenge upon those who had been closely involved in the anti-CAA-NRC protests,” it added.

“The demolition of the house of Mohammed Javed in Allahabad and the inclusion of the name of Dr Ashish Mittal as instigators of the protests that recently erupted in Allahabad is a clear indicator of the vengeful attitude of the government since both Dr Mittal and Javed had been closely involved in the entirely peaceful CAA-NRC protests that had been organized in Allahabad. It needs also be noted that Dr Mittal who is the general secretary of the All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS) has had a long track record as leader of the progressive doctors’ movement while studying at AIIMS, New Delhi, and had been one of the key leaders in the recently concluded farmers’ movement,” it said.