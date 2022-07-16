Despite Taapsee Pannu's brilliant performance, 'Shabaash Mithu' opens to a slow start

A day after the release on Saturday, shows were reported being cancelled from different parts of the country. At the strategically located Ambience Mall in Gurgaon the 12.55 pm show of Shabaash Mithu had to be cancelled due to meager attendance.

I spoke to personnel from the theatre minutes after the shocking cancellation. This source confirmed the shocking development. “Normally on a weekend afternoon we get 35-60 percent attendance for any new film. This is the first time in living memory when we had to cancel a show due to almost zero attendance. We had sold one ticket which was refunded. Luckily the young lady left without creating any fuss.”

Bihar’s prominent exhibitor Suman Sinha says the collections of Shabaash Mithu are abysmal. “It is lower than this week’s other release Hit: The First Case. We have one show of Shabaash Mithu and it is struggling for survival.”