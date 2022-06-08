Dharmendra: “My health is a non-issue”
The ever-affable and genial Dharmendra is concerned about the unnecessary concern for his health
The ever-affable and genial Dharmendra is concerned about the unnecessary concern for his health.
“I understand it is their love for me that makes them so concerned about my health. But I am absolutely fine. Haan, thoda sa problem aa gaya tha . I pulled a muscle on my back while exercising. But that’s gone now. I am moving on, being very careful about my physical and mental health,” says the legendary star.
Dharamji leads a healthy life on his farm. “I have a healthy appetite. One should eat everything one likes, but in moderate quantities. Enjoy life, but don’t overdo anything. Luckily, I have no trouble sleeping. That apart, there is not much that I crave for at this stage of my life.”
Speaking on his first film with Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Dharmendra is all praise for his producer-director, “Karan is a good producer and a very capable director. He looks after all of us like a family. I've done films with Jaya (Bachchan) before. She is still the same. This is my first film with Shabana (Azmi) and she is a wonderful artiste. The kids Alia (Bhatt) and Ranveer (Singh) are so talented. This new generation is so focused on their work.”