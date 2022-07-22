Discrimination or coincidence? Highest number of Central Laws translated into Gujarati; lowest in Bengali

The Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, told the Parliament that 619 laws have been translated into Gujarati so far, which is the highest number of laws translated in the country.

To make Central laws comprehensible and accessible to people in vernacular languages, these laws are to be translated into all the 22 official languages mentioned in the Eighths Schedule of the Constitution.

A scrutiny of the Central laws translated into regional languages, reveals that maximum numbers of laws were translated into Gujarati. On the other hand, only 139 laws have been translated into Bengali, which is the lowest. Whether it was just a coincidence or there is any pattern – cannot be commented on but CPI leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Binoy Viswam, believes “this is an exclusionary practice.”