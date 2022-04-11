'Discriminatory': Muslim clerics, activists oppose UP govt's decision of Gayatri Mantra recital in jails

The decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to allow recitation of the Gayatri mantra and Maha Mritunjay mantra in district jails has received severe criticism as social activists and Muslim scholars claim that this decision is against the spirit of secularism.

Asia’s biggest Sunni and Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur, in a statement, called the decision discriminatory and said that it violated the fundamental rights of a person.

On Friday, the Yogi government declared that the recitation of the 'Gayatri Mantra' and 'Mahamrityunjay mantra' will be played on the public address system of the district jail every morning. Besides, sermons of some saints would also be organised in the jail, preferably every Sunday.

UP Minister of State for Prisons and Home Guards, Dharamvir Prajapati, said that recitation of the Gayatri Mantra and Mahamrityunjay mantra will bring positive energy among the prison inmates. "This will bring a positive change among the inmates, and this may also help them in regretting their crimes," he said.