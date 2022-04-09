NGT seeks action plan on plea against open discharge of sewage in UP's Deoria

According to the applicant, the Municipal Council has failed to perform its obligation of managing the sewage and public hygiene as required Article 243W read with 12th Schedule, to enforce the fundamental right to a clean environment in the open and to prevent water pollution as required under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the judgment of the Supreme Court.



Acting on the grievance of the complainant, a panel was formed and as per its report, the green court observed that it is clear that the parameters of water quality are not met and bioremediation has not achieved the desired result.