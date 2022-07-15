Dolo-650 makers bribed doctors, gave gifts of Rs 1000 cr to push sales; health experts condemn ‘unethical act’

Micro Labs, the manufacturer of Dolo-650 – an anti-inflammatory, anti-analgesic (pain killer) oral tablet which became household name during the Coronavirus pandemic has used unethical practice, bribed doctors and distributed gifts worth Rs 1000 crore in order to increase the sale of the drug, alleged Central Bureau of Direct Taxes (CBDT) after an investigation.

The CBDT, which comes under the Ministry of Finance, had conducted raids on 36 premises of the Dolo-650 maker Micro Labs Ltd on July 6.

The department seized “unaccounted” cash of Rs 1.20 crore and gold and diamond jewellery of Rs 1.40 crore, claimed the CBDT.

“The evidence indicates that the group has adopted unethical practices to promote its products/brands. The quantum of such freebies detected is estimated to be around Rs 1,000 crore,” said the CBDT following the raid.