Doublespeak on Mahatma Gandhi: Hypocritical homage to Bapu by his assassins

A week before India won freedom, in August 1947, Mohandas Gandhi wrote: ‘So long as my faith burns bright, as I hope it will even if I stand alone, I shall be alive in the grave and what is more, speaking from it.’ Within six months of Independence Bapu was murdered on the evening of 30th January, 1948.

Ever since his murder, they the real murderers, the patron and the parent organisations, launched a campaign of lies to attempt to smother his voice and murder his legacy. Initially they could not succeed. But post-1990s the process of radicalising India met with success and post-2014 they started receiving patronage and encouragement from the Government on the sly.

The hate Gandhi campaign, still covert, now enjoys silent patronage from the government and active support from both Hindu Mahasabha and RSS. Officially the PM still makes a great show of his reverence for Bapu, but it’s blatantly a sham. The attempt is to alter Gandhi and create an image that is more convenient for them to live with.

First the photo gallery at Gandhi Smriti, formerly Birla House, was replaced; evocative large prints of Bapu’s death and funeral were replaced by big TV screens which randomly flash images which make no sense to the visitors. And so the tragedy of Bapu’s murder evocatively displayed in the previous Photo Art displays, has now been trivialised. One hurdle crossed.

Next to fall victim to them is Sabarmati Ashram, the memorial that is a living reminder that Bapu lived, and was very much real. He and Ba lived and worked from there and practised everything that he preached. The new Sabarmati Ashram will be a ‘World Class Tourist Destination’ and not a shrine of our freedom movement.

Khadi now has an official patron, the PM dressed in his ‘designer Khadi’. It is no longer Bapu’s rough hewn Khaddar. So, Bapu has been replaced with the nattily dressed image of PM. Even for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan Bapu’s glasses are just aframe without lens or eyes.

When Pragya Singh Thakur, now the MP from Bhopal, eulogised Nathuram Godse and derided Bapu, the PM made a very emotional statement that he would never be able to forgive her. BJP announced a committee had been set up to examine her conduct in praising Bapu’s assassin Nathuram Godse. But that was before the 2019 election. After the election, nobody has heard of the committee and the PM himself continues to sit comfortably in the same House where Pragya Singh Thakur sits as an elected member of his party, behind him.

It has been more than a month since Bapu was abused at the ‘Hate Sansad’ in Haridwar and then in Chhattisgarh. But the PM, in campaign mode, appears deaf to the abuse; it no longer causes him any pain. At an opportune moment, quite possibly on a foreign trip, a tear may trickle down and will be captured brilliantly on camera. But for the moment his heart has turned to stone.