Dr Strange is a very strange & niche film masquerading as very normal & universal

The very first action sequence is when Stephen Strange (yes, that’s his name) while attending a wedding (his ex’s wedding, if you must know) jumps from the corridor on the crowded street of New York to save the world from a colourful monster, is hugely impressive. There aren’t too many such spectacular episodes in the fitful narrative which is more remarkable for what it tries to achieve than what it actually does.

At its core, the plot is a Mother’s Day souvenir wrapped around reams of ricocheting mayhem and vertiginous special effects which dare you to look down. The abyss that separates the spectacle from nullity is concealed in the sheer gusto and vigour that every frame secretes.

Unlike other super-hero films, Doctor Strange is a strangely calm creature entering and exiting different universes through portals that are denied to ordinary mortals. Technically this segment of the Franchise treads on solid ground. Its view of meta-verses is impressively energetic. This time the super-villain is a woman Wanda played by Elizabeth Olsen who tries her best to inject emotions into what’s predominantly a high-end fantasy ride.