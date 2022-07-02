During pandemic 71% lost their jobs, of which 34% were women, 59% borrowed money to survive, says new survey

During the pandemic, 71% said they lost their livelihood due to Covid-19 disruptions and 34% of them were women. A majority of those who lost their job belonged to either Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe category, with 54% of them claiming loss of livelihood during the pandemic, revealed a new survey.

Conducted by Conference Development Office (CDO), Indian Social Institute and Lok Manch to understand and assess the impact of COVID-19 in rural India, the survey conducted across 12 states revealed that 59% of the respondents borrowed money for survival during this pandemic. The people who borrowed money were predominantly from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.

The study revealed that though many had lost jobs as a result of the pandemic, several of them were not able to access jobs available through MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act). Though 59% of the people stated that they have the MGNREGA card, a large majority of them either didn’t get work or got less than 25 days of work against the 100 days of work guaranteed by the Act. At least 21% of MGNREGA card holders did not get work, 14% got less than 25 days of work.

At least 44% of the respondents said the schemes such as MGNREGA and Public Distribution System (PDS) were important to minimise the impact of Covid-19 among the rural population and 51% of the stakeholders confirmed that social security schemes were very important for peoples’ welfare during the pandemic.