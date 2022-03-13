ECI must look at itself in the mirror

Have we deluded ourselves for far too long in believing that the Election Commission of India is so robust and independent an institution that it has single-handedly upheld Indian democracy? Questioning the ECI is almost akin to blasphemy. And there is a deeply ingrained belief that it can do no wrong.

But doubts were always there, often raised by political parties which lost in elections. Wouldn’t they complain against the referee? Bad sports, weren’t they? But while we closed our eyes, we allowed the ECI to be eroded, weakened, politicised and become an extension of the executive. It is not required to answer even the Parliament and the courts treat it with a reverence that it may no longer deserve.

The just concluded elections in the five states once again served to highlight the warts and raised fresh doubts. The ECI of course has turned a deaf ear to doubts about the Electronic Voting Machines and demands that VVPAT slips be matched with the EVM count.

It has offered no explanation why it cannot complete polling in one state on a single day, especially since it is ready to hold ‘one election’ for assemblies and the Parliament.

Its word is law once elections are notified and it does not bother holding daily media briefings during elections or answer questions about low voter turnout, questions raised about postal ballots, transfer of key officials, hate speech, violation of its own guidelines, voters turned away from booths, violation of no-campaign norm etc.

Nor does it bother to explain low voter turnouts despite its attempts to facilitate eligible voters to reach the booths. The Election Commission of India cannot be faulted for not doing enough to get voters out to the polling booth. It conducts voters’ awareness programme, appoints brand ambassadors, organises contests for posters, songs, films and photographs celebrating the ‘dance of democracy’.

It also arranges for wheelchairs for the disabled at some polling booths. It sets up booths specifically for women, pink booths with balloons manned by women. At some booths it sets up ‘selfie points’ for voters to get themselves photographed. First time voters are feted and if one follows the Commission’s social media posts, the tone and the tenor is rightly celebratory. Elections in a democracy ought to be a celebration of people’s power.

And yet, polling percentage in several states, notably in Uttar Pradesh this time, remained low. Unlike smaller states with or without the suspicion of involvement of militants to coerce voters like Manipur, Goa or Uttarakhand, in Uttar Pradesh the polling percentage was marginally higher in rural areas, reports said, than in urban areas.

Prof Dilip Mandal, author, editor and scholar, points out that the Commission’s outreach appears largely confined to the middle class, urban voters.The advertisement campaigns, the models that the Commission uses, its digital platforms and the language, largely in English, rarely touch rural voters and rural dialects.

Others too have observed that the ECI’s approach is largely bureaucratic, urban-centric, biased towards the use of English and seem to have made little difference to voter awareness in vast swathes of the countryside.